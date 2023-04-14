I am separated from my wife for real – Basketmouth

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has said that his truly separated from his wife, Elsie, that it was not a joke.

December 2022, the comedian released a statement on social media announcing that he and Elsie were going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

Some people thought it was a joke, but Basketmouth has now confirmed that they are indeed separated.

The comedian in an interview he had in Ghana recently, said;

‘’I am seperated right now. People thought it was a joke but it wasn’t. Some people were like do you want to promote a show and I was like you definitely do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter on a public platform but it was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me. ‘’

He stated that even though he and his wife are separated, they are ‘cool’ and that he made the announcement after they had celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. (www.naija247news.com).