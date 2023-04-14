Menu
Fire Guts Buildings At Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 14, 2023.

April 14, 2023.

There has been a fire accident at Randle’s Avenue, Surulere, Lagos. The details are still sketchy but several buildings and a shop were razed in the fire.

A late-night fire has gutted some buildings at Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time of filling this report.

According to an eyewitness, there was no casualty in the incident but some buildings including a popular cosmetics shop at the back also caught.

“Nobody died. Only the actual house, the second building on the street, got burnt down. The ones behind and beside it also caught fire,” he said.

The fire had been finally put out following the arrival of firefighters from the state fire service.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

