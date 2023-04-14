Fire Guts Buildings At Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There has been a fire accident at Randle’s Avenue, Surulere, Lagos. The details are still sketchy but several buildings and a shop were razed in the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time of filling this report.

According to an eyewitness, there was no casualty in the incident but some buildings including a popular cosmetics shop at the back also caught.

“Nobody died. Only the actual house, the second building on the street, got burnt down. The ones behind and beside it also caught fire,” he said.

The fire had been finally put out following the arrival of firefighters from the state fire service.(www.naija247news.com).