Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank Announces Private Placement of 3.037bn Ordinary Shares

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Read audio

…..of 50k at N4.60k

Fidelity Bank announced a private placement of 3,037, 414,308 ordinary shares of 50k at N4.60 per share, which opened on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, and closed on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

Two (2) applications were received for a total of 3,037,414,308 ordinary shares in connection with the private placement.

The two applications were found to be valid, accepted, and processed. All applications were received within the Offer period of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The private placement by the two-application received a 100% subscription. In terms of the breakdown of the allotment, the first applicant got the 287,414,308 shares applied for at 100%, while the second applicant got the 2,750,000,000 shares applied for also at 100%.

The Securities & Exchange Commission (‘‘SEC’’ or ‘‘Commission’’) has cleared the basis of the allotment stated above as well as the announcement.

CSCS accounts of successful allottees will be credited with shares allotted, not later than Friday, May 5th, 2023, by the Registrars to Fidelity Bank Plc, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited.

Previous article
UPDATE1: Transcorp Plc Declares N16.84bn PAT in FY 2022
Next article
UPDATE1: UBA Plc Declares N53.59bn PAT in Q1 2023 Results
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Godwin Okafor -
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Stop Rate for 364-day Bill Moderates to 14.70%…

Godwin Okafor -
During the week under review, the Apex Bank refinanced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn Dividends, to produce 170,000 Tonnes next season

Analysis 0
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote...

A Lacklustre 2.08% w/w Performance From the NGX as Investors Stay Cautious…

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
The Nigerian stock market suffered loss for another week...

FGN Bond Yields Move in Mixed Directions as Traders Position Ahead of the Auction…

FGN Bonds 0
In the just concluded week, sentiment in the secondary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com