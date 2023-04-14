Menu
Choose what to spend your time on! Body or Character – UTI Nwachukwu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Uti Nwachukwu is a style icon, TV personality, actor.

The Actor and style icon has said that most people that spend a lot of time working on their bodies usually do not have enough time to work on their behavior, character, or mindset.

He shared this thought on his Twitter handle on Friday, April 14.

‘’Unpopular Opinion :

Most people that spend a lot of time working on their bodies, usually do not have enough time to work on their behaviour/ character / mindset.

Only very few can balance both.

So choose the one you want to spend your time with! BODY OR CHARACTER?”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

