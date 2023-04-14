CBN to mop up funds in dormant accounts.

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has proposed that banks should transfer funds in accounts that have been dormant for up to 10 years into a trust fund account.

The new guideline is contained in the bank’s circular, which was signed by the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank, Chibuzor Efobi.

The draft states that banks and other financial institutions are expected to transfer all unclaimed funds into an Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund pool account, which will be domiciled at the CBN.

According to the apex bank, it shall open a pool account to warehouse all funds left in dormant savings and current and domiciliary accounts.

The bank said it would invest the warehoused funds in Treasury Bills and other interest-yielding ventures and return the profits to the owners of the accounts upon reactivation. The dormant accounts shall be reopened and the funds, including interest rates, returned to the owners upon request within two days.

It directed commercial banks to continue paying interest into dormant accounts and maintain period communications with account owners via emails, text messages, and other necessary mediums.

CBN stated that dormant and unclaimed accounts are targets of fraudsters, hence the move to warehouse the funds in a joint account known as “Unclaimed Balances Trust Fund Pool Account.

CBN said:

“The continuous maintenance of such accounts results in the accumulation of huge unclaimed balances at the disposal of the financial institutions for which the depositors may not be adequately compensated. In addition, dormant and unclaimed balances are increasingly susceptible to fraudulent transactions or abuse.”

CBN said it will establish a management committee to oversee funds from the accounts and disburse them accordingly.

“Unclaimed funds shall be categorized as Proceeds of stale local and foreign currency drafts not yet presented for payment by beneficiaries. Funds received from a correspondent bank without sufficient details as to the rightful beneficiary and/or a recall of funds made to the remitting bank to which the Nigerian bank’s account had not been debited; and a judgment debt for which the judgment creditor has not claimed the amount of judgment award.”

This is contained in the recently released exposure draft of guidelines on the Management of Dormant Accounts, Unclaimed Balances and Other Financial Assets in Banks and Other Financial Institutions In Nigeria.

A circular accompanying the exposure draft stated that the guideline was in response to requests from banks and other stakeholders for the CBN to clarify the procedures for the management of dormant and inactive accounts by banks in the country.

The central bank said any bank or financial institution that contravenes any provision of the new guidelines would attract a penalty of not less than N2,000,000.

It added that failure to comply with CBN’s directive in respect of any infraction would attract a further penalty of N200,000 daily until the directive is complied with or as may be determined by CBN.

The CBN said the objectives of the guidelines are to “Identify dormant accounts/unclaimed balances and financial assets with a view to reuniting them with their beneficial owners; hold the funds in trust for the beneficial owners; standardise the management of dormant accounts/unclaimed balances and financial assets; and establish a standard procedure for reclaim of warehoused funds.”

The CBN also said that it would publish an annual list of the owners of the unclaimed balances that had been transferred to the pool account as well as the procedure for reclaim of warehoused funds.

In the signed Finance Act 2020, the Federal Government revealed plans to borrow unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant account balances of Deposit Money Banks. This was disclosed under Part XII of the Companies and Allied Matters Act in the Finance Act.

The move elicited reactions from stakeholders and a lawsuit from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project in 2021. (www.naija247news.com).