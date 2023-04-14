Aviation: Workers issues warning strike over minimum wage

Read audio

April 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a notice of warning strike to aviation workers nationwide, threatening to ground all activities in the sector for two days if their demands are not met.

Copies of the notice of the warning strike, signed by the general secretaries of the unions, were sent to the Lagos airport police command, all airport commandants, the Department of State Services (DSS), the chief executives of the agencies, and foreign airlines.

The warning strike is scheduled for April 17th and 18th, 2023. It will be led by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Nigerian Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Engineers Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employers.

The unions claim that their demands, including the implementation of new minimum wage consequential adjustment with arrears for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) since 2019 and the release of the reviewed conditions of service for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and NIMET, have not been met despite issuing an ultimatum to the minister of aviation and the chief executive officers of the agencies.

“Unless all our demands are met immediately and the minister’s demolition exercise is halted, all aviation workers are hereby directed to withdraw all services in the sector on 17th and 18th April 2023 as a warning strike.

Should the warning strike fail to achieve the desired result, an indefinite strike shall ensue,” the unions said in a statement.

The ultimatum had since expired, and the unions claimed that the aviation minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, remains adamant in carrying out his threat to demolish the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), NAMA, NCAA, NCAT, and NIMET in Lagos despite their entreaties towards caution.(www.naija247news.com).