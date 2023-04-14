Menu
2 men in court for alleged N10m car theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikorodu (Lagos State), April 14, 2023

Two men, Jimoh Yusuf and Kehinde Fatai, on Friday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Thundra vehicle worth N10 million.

Yusuf, 49, and Fatai, 38, are facing a three-count charge of stealing, forgery and receiving stolen good.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 21, 2022, at Igbogbo Baiyeku area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa said that the defendants stole the Toyota Thundra with Reg No. KRD 950 BF, property of the complainant, Mr Austine Omofoma.

She said that defendants also forged police reports and sworn affidavit to deceive the public.

Famuyiwa said that Fatai took the stolen Toyota Thundra and converted it to his personal use.

She said the offences contravened Sections 287, 365 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case until April 20 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

