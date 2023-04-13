Menu
Search
Subscribe
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 13,2023.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, to fault his victory at the February 25 presidential election.

In his response to the petition by Obi and the Labour Party, he argued that the former Anambra State government was not a lawful member of the LP as of the time he contested on the party’s platform, and lacks the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

He queried the competence of Obi’s petition and prayed the court to dismiss it.

His team of lawyers led by Wole Olanikpekun added that as of 24th May 2022, six days before the primary election of the Labour Party purportedly held to produce/elect Obi as the presidential candidate of the party for the presidential election held on 25th February 2023, Obi was still a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he did not resign his membership of the said party until 24th May 2022.

They added that as of 30 days before Labour Party’s presidential primary, Obi was still a presidential aspirant in the PDP.

They also argued that the grounds on which the petition is predicated are incompetent, thereby denying the court the needed jurisdiction.

The President-elect also contended that the reliefs being sought by the petitioners are not only incompetent but also ungrantable.

They also argued that the claim by Obi and his party that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election was outside the issue the court could deal with because it falls within the precinct of pre-election issues.

He further argued that Tinubu was never convicted as claimed by Peter Obi.

He further argued that he is not currently under sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria.

He further pointed out that Obi did not disclose any fact showing that within a -period of fewer than 10 years before the date of the election to the office of President, Tinubu had been sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or had been found guilty of the contravention of the code of conduct.

He also faulted the claim by the petitioners that Tinubu’s running mate Kashim Shettima was not qualified to stand for election in view of his alleged double nomination.

 

 

Previous article
Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight persons have...

Experts calls for investment in palm oil production

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Palm Oil has the capacity to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Entertainment 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Lifestyle News 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight persons have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com