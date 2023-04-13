Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims that DNA test has revealed that the son of a well known Nigerian celebrity is not biologically his.

Daddy Freeze has not released the celebrity’s identity, he has intimated that the individual is a well-known personality with a large follower.

The on-air personality, who disclosed this during an Instagram live session on Wednesday night, noted that the unnamed celebrity’s son may not be biologically related to him.

According to him, a DNA test was recently conducted to ascertain the paternity of the child, and it turned out that the child does not share any genetic material with his alleged father.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout Nigeria’s entertainment industry, as fans and followers alike are speculating about the celebrity’s identity.(www.naija247news.com).