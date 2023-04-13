Naira Depreciates against US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira weakened to a record low against the dollar on Wednesday as it depreciated against the American Dollar in the different segments of the foreign exchange market, including the parallel market and the Investors and Exporters (I&E).

According to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the local currency also depreciated against the American dollar during the session by 79 Kobo or 0.17 per cent to settle at N463.67/$1 on Wednesday, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N462.88/$1.

The Naira lost N2 against the United States currency at the midweek session at the parallel market also known as black market to trade at N738/$1 compared with Tuesday’s closing price of N736/$1.

This decline happened amid a slight jump in the value of forex as the trades recorded in the official market by 5.3 per cent or $4.29 million to $85.19 million from $80.90 million.