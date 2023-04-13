Menu
Mane Punched Sane After Manchester City Defeat

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the German club’s Champions league quarterfinal first leg defeat to Manchester City, according to reports in Germany on Wednesday.

Bild and Sky Sports Germany reported Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by teammates.

Bild said Senegal international Mane, a two times African footballer of the year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

There was no immediate comment from Bayern Munich.

The defeat was Bayern’s biggest in the Champions League since a 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain in 2017.

