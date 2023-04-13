Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian cross-dresser and social media personality has revealed that he no longer has male genitals.

The 31-year-old has openly declared being a transgender woman and LGBT personality despite the law in Nigeria stating that same-sex relationships are punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment.

Bob shared a video where ‘she’ visited a spa which captured a young lady viciously scrubbing ‘his’ butt with some of their products while the Instagram celebrity promoted the brand.

According to him, he now has thick thighs with a sexy shape.

He wrote, “I no longer have a manhood, just thick thighs with sexy shape that come with a v.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.
Next article
Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight persons have...

Experts calls for investment in palm oil production

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Palm Oil has the capacity to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections 0
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Entertainment 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight persons have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com