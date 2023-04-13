I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian cross-dresser and social media personality has revealed that he no longer has male genitals.

The 31-year-old has openly declared being a transgender woman and LGBT personality despite the law in Nigeria stating that same-sex relationships are punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment.

Bob shared a video where ‘she’ visited a spa which captured a young lady viciously scrubbing ‘his’ butt with some of their products while the Instagram celebrity promoted the brand.

According to him, he now has thick thighs with a sexy shape.

He wrote, “I no longer have a manhood, just thick thighs with sexy shape that come with a v.”. (www.naija247news.com).