Five Crushed to death at Epe, Ijebu-Ode expressway in Ogun

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than five persons were on Wednesday killed by a speeding truck, along the Epe/Ijebu-Ode expressway of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the crash involved an unmarked truck, a low-bed Benz belonging to a construction company, marked BWR 281XC and a motorbike.

The State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, blamed the crash on “excessive speeding” on the part of the truck driver.

Relying on an eyewitness account, Akinbiyi said the multiple deaths in the accident were caused by excessive speed on the part of the empty Mack truck coming from Epe, which crossed the median to hit the truck moving inbound Epe while at the same time, crushed a commercial motorcycle moving inbound Epe, too.”

He said law enforcement agents have evacuated the remains of the victims to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode.(www.naija247news.com).