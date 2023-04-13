Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Five Crushed to death at Epe, Ijebu-Ode expressway in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than five persons were on Wednesday killed by a speeding truck, along the Epe/Ijebu-Ode expressway of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the crash involved an unmarked truck, a low-bed Benz belonging to a construction company, marked BWR 281XC and a motorbike.

The State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, blamed the crash on “excessive speeding” on the part of the truck driver.

Relying on an eyewitness account, Akinbiyi said the multiple deaths in the accident were caused by excessive speed on the part of the empty Mack truck coming from Epe, which crossed the median to hit the truck moving inbound Epe while at the same time, crushed a commercial motorcycle moving inbound Epe, too.”

He said law enforcement agents have evacuated the remains of the victims to the General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition
Next article
Dangote Cement pledges Higher returns, Value to Shareholders, Stakeholders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Can Nigeria’s Oil Production Ever Align with Demand?

United Capital -
Historically Nigeria’s revenue has fallen short of budgeted amounts...

NGX Slaps N11.7m Fine On Four Quoted Companies Over Default Filings

Kudirat Bukola -
For failing to file their financial statement after...

Why Chief Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide was suspended from entering Arik Airliner’s Premises – AMCON

Idowu Peters -
A little drama unfolded at the Murtala Muhammed International...

Global oil market could be tight in second half 2023 -IEA’s Birol

Joseph Adam -
NEW YORK, April 12 - The global oil market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Can Nigeria’s Oil Production Ever Align with Demand?

crude oil 0
Historically Nigeria’s revenue has fallen short of budgeted amounts...

NGX Slaps N11.7m Fine On Four Quoted Companies Over Default Filings

Capital Market Data 0
For failing to file their financial statement after...

Why Chief Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide was suspended from entering Arik Airliner’s Premises – AMCON

Aviation 0
A little drama unfolded at the Murtala Muhammed International...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com