Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than eight persons have been killed following an attack by suspected terrorists on the Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Sam Timbuwak Achie, the National President, Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, has condemned the attack which he called “barbaric”.

Mr Sam Achie, called on security operatives to search out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

According to Newsmen, the attack happened at about 9p.m. on Wednesday.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the palace of the Atyap paramount ruler, Agwatyap.

Mr Francis Sani Zimbo, the council chairman, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, said the injured were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the area.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Experts calls for investment in palm oil production
Next article
I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Experts calls for investment in palm oil production

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Palm Oil has the capacity to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections 0
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Entertainment 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Lifestyle News 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com