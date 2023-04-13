Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Read audio

April 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than eight persons have been killed following an attack by suspected terrorists on the Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Sam Timbuwak Achie, the National President, Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, has condemned the attack which he called “barbaric”.

Mr Sam Achie, called on security operatives to search out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

According to Newsmen, the attack happened at about 9p.m. on Wednesday.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the palace of the Atyap paramount ruler, Agwatyap.

Mr Francis Sani Zimbo, the council chairman, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, said the injured were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the area.(www.naija247news.com).