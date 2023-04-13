Court remands man for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

Read audio

Kaduna, April 13, 2023

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Hassan Yusuf, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Yusuf, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the Kaduna Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Emmanuel who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until May. 16, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 25, at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna State.

Leo alleged that the defendant defiled the girl.

He said the defendant was apprehended by the police and he confessed to have committed the offence

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017(as amended). (www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor