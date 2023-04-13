Menu
Court remands man for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, April 13, 2023

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Hassan Yusuf, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Yusuf, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the Kaduna Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Emmanuel who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until May. 16, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 25, at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna State.

Leo alleged that the defendant defiled the girl.

He said the defendant was apprehended by the police and he confessed to have committed the offence

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017(as amended). (www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

