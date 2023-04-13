Menu
Cases & Trials

Court dissolves 10-year-old loveless marriage

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, April 13, 2023

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Fatima Mohammed and her husband, Haruna Ibrahim, on grounds of lack of love and interest.

The Judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Mohammed’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love.

”Going to the village to dissolve the marriage as requested by Ibrahim is denying Mohammed her rights, provided that the couple did not have such agreement when they got married.

”Mohammed is hereby ordered to refund the dowry of N20, 000 back to Ibrahim and observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage,” the judge held.

Earlier, the petitioner, a mother of three told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic laws.

”I no longer love him. I beg the court to dissolve my marriage on grounds of dislikeness,” she said.

In response , Ibrahim said he wanted the marriage to be dissolved in the village where he got married to Mohammed.

The petitioner however said she was an adult and had the right for her matter to be decided by a court.

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

