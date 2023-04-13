Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Champions League: AC Milan Pip Napoli Without Osimhen

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

AC Milan earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

On a rainy night, Serie A leaders Napoli’s first European clash with seven-time European champions Milan was also their first appearance in the quarterfinals of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Attempting to avenge their 4-0 home defeat by Milan in Serie A this month, Napoli began pressing immediately.

Napoli had their first chance when the Milan defence failed to clear a low ball across the goal, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s attempt was blocked on the line.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski fired in a thunderous effort on goal, but Milan keeper Mike Maignan tipped it over the crossbar.

Milan’s first opportunity came from striker Rafael Leao, who took the ball in his own half and made a solo run into the Napoli box before shooting just past the far post.

Although Napoli dominated most of the first half, the hosts took the lead five minutes before the interval when Brahim Diaz teed up Bennacer who struck a low shot inside the far post.

Milan had the opportunity to double their lead when a header from Simon Kjaer struck the crossbar and bounced down on the line, with the referee signalling that the ball did not cross the goal line.

Milan are the only team to beat Napoli more than once this season in all competitions ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinal on April 18.

Previous article
Six things Tinubu should do to reunite divided Nigeria
Next article
Mane Punched Sane After Manchester City Defeat
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Eight Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eight persons have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu – APC Ask Tribunal To Dismiss Obi’s Petition

NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections 0
April 13,2023. President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the right of...

Popular Nigerian Celeb’s Son Isn’t His – Daddy Freeze Spills

Entertainment 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze claims...

I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky

Lifestyle News 0
April 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com