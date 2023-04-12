Schoolboy dies, others injured as flood wreaks havoc in Ogun

Read audio

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Student of Agbele Community High School, has died while an unspecified number of persons were reportedly swept away by flood following a downpour in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, on Wednesday, confirmed the incident when he paid a visit to the affected areas for an on-the-spot assessment.

Parts of Sagamu affected by flooding included Ajaka, Express Junction, Olayinka, Ogunyanwo and Isale-Ojumele.

The dead schoolboy, who was suspected to be a student of Agbele Community High School, was swept off his feet after he fell from a bike into the flood and drowned.

Millions of naira worth of properties, including motorcycles, were washed away while some residents sustained injuries.

Oresanya stated that the redesign of the drainage master plan of the state has become imperative.

He, however, called on the Federal Government for assistance.(www.naija247news.com).