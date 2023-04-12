Menu
Salesman arraigned for allegedly stealing employer’s N180,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, April 12, 2023.

A 23-year-old salesman, Emmanuel Joseph, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s N180,000.

The defendant, who resides in Oshodi area of Lagos, is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Rapheal Donny, told the court that Joseph allegedly committed the offence between April and December, 2022 at No. 64, Oshodi Road, Lagos.

Donny said that the Complainant, Mr Michael Ajaefu found that N180,000 was missing from proceed of sales from his shop made between April and December, 2022.

He said that Joseph, who worked as a salesman in Ajaefu’s shop, could not give account of the money.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Odubayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

