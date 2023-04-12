Menu
Cases & Trials

Police arraign 3 for alleged armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Makurdi, April 12, 2023.

Three men, Solomon Aondowase, Friday Samuel, and Austine Kumaiin, on Wednesday, appeared before a Makurdi Upper Area Court charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters Daudu in Guma Local Government Area to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi.

Mchiave said that on March 19, Gundu Torkwase and Alfred Ada reported the case at Daudu Police Station.

She said that the complainants on March 18 while in transit on the Makurdi-Daudu road were robbed at gun point apround Tse-Acha village.

The prosecutor said that the robbers blocked the road and armed with pistols robbed the the complainants of two Android phones valued at N193,000 and two power banks valued at N29,500.

Other items allegedly stolen included an Access Bank and Opay ATM Cards, a Police Identity card, 2 wrist watches valued at N27,000 and one dress valued N4,500.

Mchiave said that after the robbery, the robbers withdrew the sum of N298,000 from Alfred Ada’s account, adding that the total value of properties stolen stood at N527,700.

The prosecutor said that investigation by the police led to the arrests of Solomon Aondowase, Friday Samuel and Austine Kumaiin, who all conffesed to committing the crime.

She said that the police recovered one locally made pistol used in commission of the crime from the defendants and a bag snatched at the scene of the robbery.

The prosecutor said that one Navy Atama, a member of the gang was still at large.

Mchiave said the defendants contravened Sections 6(b), 1, 2 (a)(b), 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act 2004.

She said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

However, when the case was called for mention, the pleas of the defendants were not taken by the magistrate because he lacked jurisdiction to hear an armed robbery case.

The Magistrate, Mr Vershima Hwande, remanded all the accused at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned the case to May 9 for further mention. (www.naija247news.com)

