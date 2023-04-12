OAU student beaten to death for phone theft

Read audio

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, identified as Okolie Ahize of the Department of Civil Engineering has been reportedly lynched by a mob.

Ahize was allegedly caught for the theft of a mobile phone at Awolowo Hall of Residence of the institution.

Naija247news reports gathered that the student was confirmed dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex on Tuesday afternoon after being subjected to a series of torture.

The OAU management has since condemned the lynching.

This was made known in a statement by the OAU Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olanrewaju, which was obtained by Naija247news reports.

According to the statement: “The Administration of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has condemned, in strong terms, the incidence that led to the death of a part 5 student of the institution.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the student died of a mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.

“Saddened by this ugly development which he described as unfortunate, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has set up a committee to unravel the circumstances that led to this incident.

“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations.

“The University administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Students are strongly admonished to desist from taking laws into their hands and to report any criminal activities to the University authorities for immediate actions.” (www.naija247news.com).