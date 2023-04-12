Menu
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria’s unemployment rate to hit 40.6% – KPMG

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2023.

The recent Global Economic Outlook report by KPMG has revealed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate will rise to 40.6% in 2023.

KPMG stated that:

“Unemployment is expected to continue to be a major challenge in 2023 due to the limited investment by the private sector, low industrialization, and slower than required economic growth and consequently the inability of the economy to absorb the 4-5 million new entrants into the Nigerian job market every year”.

“Growth will be negatively affected by the Naira Redesign Policy introduced in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 and its implications on key non-oil sectors like manufacturing, trade, accommodation and food services, transportation, and other services, further slowing down overall GDP growth in 2023.”. (www.naija247news.com).

