Nasarawa Versity Postpones Convocation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has postponed its 7th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on April 15, 2023.

Institution’s Registrar, Mr. Bala Ahmed, stated on Wednesday in keffi LGA that all pre-convocation activities, including lectures and press conferences, have also been postponed.

According to the Registrar “The new dates for the events will be communicated in due course.”N

The Nasarawa State University,Keffi’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, had previously expressed his determination to make the convocation ceremony an annual event.

Prof Suleiman noted that convocation ceremonies would be held on an annual basis to prevent graduates from waiting too long for their certificates.

He also noted that the university expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and has assured its guests that new dates for the events will be communicated as soon as possible.” He added.(www.naija247news.com)

