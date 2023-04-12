Naira Sells at N462.88  at Investors and Exporters Window 

Read audio

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar in the different segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday amid the lingering forex liquidity crisis in Nigeria.

Naira on Tuesday appreciated against the United States dollar by 37 Kobo or 0.08 per cent to trade at N462.88/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, compare to last Thursday’s value of N463.25/$1, amid a 20.3 per cent or $20.55 million shortfall in the value of forex transactions in the FX market window to $80.90 million from $101.45 million.

Nigeria's Naira gained N2 or 0.27 per cent against the US Dollar on Tuesday to quote at N736/$1, in contrast to the preceding session's exchange rate of N738/$1 at the parallel market also known as black market.