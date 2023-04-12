Menu
Kano Assembly Receives Ganduje’s Bills On Kano Emirate, Anthem, Others

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

April 12,2023.

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kano Emirate Council Amendment Bill, 2019 into Law during its plenary session presided over by the speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari.

Uba Abdullahi, Chief Press Secretary, Kano State House of Assembly, who made this known in a statement, said the bill was passed into law after it underwent a series of deliberations in the Committee of the Whole House.

He said that the assembly also received a letter from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje which sought the screening and confirmation of appointment of Mahmoud Balarabe as substantive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Abdullahi explained that the House committed the letter to the house standing committee on anti-corruption for further legislative action.

He said the assembly also received a letter from the governor on a draft bill for the establishment of Rural Access Road Agency and the letter was committed to the House for further actions.

He further said the House received a letter from the governor on Kano State Anthem developed by the Kano State Government and Bayero University for consideration and enactment into law as well as that of Draft Sectoral and Systematic Land Tilting and Registration Bill 2022(1443 A.H.) for deliberations and passage into law, among others.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

