Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

I was expelled from university – BBTitans’ Yvonne

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ex Big Brother Titans finalist, Yvonne Godswill Awanga, narrated how she was expelled from the university in her third year.

She said after her rustication she had to rewrite JAMB and apply for another university to start all over again.

The TV Reality star was featured in a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

She said, “I was involved in a fight. It was a messy situation. And I was in my third year. Not like it was an academic issue so you can imagine that kind of clumsy stup*d thing that will get you kicked out of school.

“My mom was so mad at me. She just like ‘You’ve joined bad gang.’ It was crazy! I did deliverance [in the church] because she thought something was wrong with me.

“Just my dad understood. You know lion no dey born goat. He was like ‘What’s your plan?’. I was like ‘I want to go back to school’. He was like ‘okay’. I had to write JAMB because I was rusticated. So, I had to like start all over again.”

She said by the time she got admitted into the new school, her coursemates at her former school already graduated.

“By the time I got into year one, my mates [at my former school] had graduated. I was sad. I was depressed. I was so bad that the next school I got to I couldn’t really bond with people because I felt like I was the mama of the class. I’m like three to four years older than the people in my class.”

Yvonne added that she would have bought a certificate but she wanted to experience school life.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Naira Sells at N462.88  at Investors and Exporters Window 
Next article
OAU student beaten to death for phone theft
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eight-storey building collapses in Lagos’ Banana Island

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An eight-storey building on Banana Island...

Nasarawa Versity Postpones Convocation

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has...

Schoolboy dies, others injured as flood wreaks havoc in Ogun

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Student  of Agbele Community High School,...

Call for my arrest, prosecution baseless – Lai Mohammed

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 12,2023. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eight-storey building collapses in Lagos’ Banana Island

Environment 0
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An eight-storey building on Banana Island...

Nasarawa Versity Postpones Convocation

Colleges 0
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has...

Schoolboy dies, others injured as flood wreaks havoc in Ogun

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Student  of Agbele Community High School,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com