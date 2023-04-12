Global economic growth falls to 2.8% in 2023 – IMFs

Read audio

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

According to the International Monetary Funds latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update Report for April 2023, global economic growth falls at 2.8 per cent in 2023 before rising modestly to 3.0 per cent in 2024.

This is “A Rocky Recovery”, released on Tuesday at the World Bank Group/IMF 2023 Spring Meetings.

The baseline forecast is for growth to fall from 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023, before settling at 3.0 percent in 2024. Advanced economies are expected to see an especially pronounced growth slowdown, from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.3 percent in 2023.

In a plausible alternative scenario with further financial sector stress, global growth declines to about 2.5 percent in 2023 with advanced economy growth falling below 1 percent.

Global headline inflation in the baseline is set to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 7.0 percent in 2023 on the back of lower commodity prices but underlying (core) inflation is likely to decline more slowly. Inflation’s return to target is unlikely before 2025 in most cases.

According to the report, the natural rate of interest is important for both monetary and fiscal policy as it is a reference level to gauge the stance of monetary policy and a key determinant of the sustainability of public debt.

It revealed that economic growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.2 per cent in 2023 and 3.0 in 2024.

“Inflation is slowly falling, but economic growth remains historically low and financial risks have risen.”

It said the global economy’s gradual recovery from both the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remained on track.

“China’s reopened economy is rebounding strongly. Supply chain disruptions are unwinding, while dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding.

“Simultaneously, the massive and synchronised tightening of monetary policy by most central banks should start to bear fruit, with inflation moving back towards targets.

The report said more than ever, policymakers needed a steady hand and clear communication.

“With financial instability contained, monetary policy should remain focused on bringing inflation down, but stand ready to quickly adjust to financial developments.

“Fiscal policy can also play an active role. By cooling off economic activity, tighter fiscal policy would support monetary policy, allowing real interest rates to return faster to a low natural level.

“Regulators and supervisors should also act now to ensure that remaining financial fragilities do not morph into a full-blown crisis by strengthening oversight and actively managing market strains.

“For emerging markets and developing economies, this also means ensuring proper access to the Global Financial Safety Net. This includes the IMF’s precautionary arrangement.”. (www.naija247news.com).