Environment

Eight-storey building collapses in Lagos’ Banana Island

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An eight-storey building on Banana Island in Ikoyi Lagos State has collapsed.

Eyewitnesses identified the building as Joe Faraday’s site which is under construction.

Naija247news gathered that concreting was ongoing on one of the floors when the structure caved in on Wednesday evening.

A terse statement by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, indicated that workers are trapped in the building.

NEMA noted that its officials are mobilising a quick response team to rescue trapped victims. (www.naija247news.com).

Nasarawa Versity Postpones Convocation
