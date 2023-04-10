Menu
Politics & Govt News

We’re aware of your sufferings, loss of rights, privileges – Peter Obi writes ‘Obidients’

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

April 10,2023.

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has penned an emotional letter to his supporters, widely known as ‘the Obidients’.

Obi, who came third in the recently concluded presidential election, said he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, were mindful that his supporters had suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, including hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words.

His statement is contained in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday and is coming on the heels of an alleged audio conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

Baba-Ahmed had also been accused of making a speech characterized as treason by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

Obi noted that even those they had long regarded as civic leaders and the conscience of the nation joined in attacking his supporters.

Part of his statement read, “My Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter and Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate the Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country, Nigeria- flawed electoral processes, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more.

“As we reflect on these challenges and look forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation. Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a New Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love and prosperity shall reign.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

