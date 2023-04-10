Menu
Obaseki Warns – Politicians Should Stop Dividing Nigeria Along Ethnic, Religious Lines

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

April 10,2023.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has asked politicians to unite Nigerians and desist from actions capable of dividing the country along ethnic and religious lines.

The governor spoke yesterday shortly after breaking Ramadan fast with the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, in his palace in Auchi, Etsako West Local Governments of Edo State.

He said politicians should play key roles in delivering good governance, responsible leadership, holding people accountable when they have duties or responsibility to perform and giving hope to the people.

Obaseki stressed that leaders and especially politicians, should not engage in ethnic or religious politics but work hard to overcome the avalanche of challenges bedevilling the country in the interest of development.

He said, “Our presence here shows that we do not see any religious divide. We are Christians and are here to fellowship with Muslim leaders. Religion can’t and should not be a basis to divide us as a people. We should understand that those playing the religious card are doing so for very selfish reasons.

“People of different faiths live in this country as one and interact as one. We do our businesses together as we don’t ask for religion or ethnicity when we do our businesses in the marketplaces but rather trade and transact to get a fair deal out of that.

“When it comes to politics, we want to begin to emphasise our differences and divisions which are unreal. I agree with the elder statesman and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo that as leaders, we need to do more to unite people and get them to see that the issues in Nigeria are beyond ethnicity and religion.

As citizens of the state and Nigeria, we must understand the presence of God in our affairs as a state and a nation at this point in time. It calls for sober reflection and prayers.”(www.naija247news.com)

