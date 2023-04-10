Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock Sheds N675bn as Investors take profit

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 10, 2023.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish again last week amidst profit taking, thereby shedding N657 billion week to date.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 2.28% to settle at 52,994.13 points and N28.869 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of about 1 billion units of shares were traded in 16,155 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 16 stocks gained against 38 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

NAHCO led other gainers in the course of last week with 20.99% growth, closing at N9.80 from the previous close of N8.10.

MANSARD, CWG, Linkage Assurance and LASACO grew their share prices by 15.79%, 14.94%, 11.63%and 9.09% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Mutual Benefits 6.25%, Conoil 5.26%, Academy Press 4.65%, UCAP 4.46% and FTN Cocoa 3.85% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

ETERNA led other price decliners, shedding 19.12% of its share price to close at N5.50 from the previous close of N6.80.

MULTIVERSE, ABC Transport, Royal Exchange and UACN shed their share prices by 18.83%, 16.22%, 15.38% and 10.99% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Airtel Africa (10.00%), International Breweries (10.00%), University Press (10.00%), UPDC (9.35%) and CUSTODIAN Investment (8.87%) respectively. (www.naija247news.com).

