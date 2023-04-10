Keyamo -OBIdients are mentally Weak

Read audio

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as “mentally weak”.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of state for Labour and Employment, in a tweet on Sunday, said the reality has dawned on the OBIdients – a political movement in support of Peter Obi — following the loss of their candidate in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to him, the movement threw different jabs at other candidates during the campaign, “But now that the heat has turned on them and their ‘hero’ in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many loosing their heads.”

“It is evident that the so-called Obidients are MENTALLY WEAK. They threw all sorts of trash at other candidates, including ours, during the campaigns and we took it with equanimity and responded to all such jabs. They made memes, skits and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until the reality check of Feb. 25th,” he said.

Continuing, Keyamo mocked OBIdients over a leaked conversation, allegedly between their candidate and the founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo.

“Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army. And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality.

But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage!’,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

By Peter Okafor