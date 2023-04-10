Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Keyamo -OBIdients are mentally Weak

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 10,2023.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as “mentally weak”.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of state for Labour and Employment, in a tweet on Sunday, said the reality has dawned on the OBIdients – a political movement in support of Peter Obi — following the loss of their candidate in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to him, the movement threw different jabs at other candidates during the campaign, “But now that the heat has turned on them and their ‘hero’ in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many loosing their heads.”

“It is evident that the so-called Obidients are MENTALLY WEAK. They threw all sorts of trash at other candidates, including ours, during the campaigns and we took it with equanimity and responded to all such jabs. They made memes, skits and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until the reality check of Feb. 25th,” he said.

Continuing, Keyamo mocked OBIdients over a leaked conversation, allegedly between their candidate and the founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo.

“Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army. And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality.

But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage!’,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

By Peter Okafor 

 

Previous article
Coca-cola supports NGO to tackle improper waste management
Next article
‘I went to graveyard to play role in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ says Tobi Bakre
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I went to graveyard to play role in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ says Tobi Bakre

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ex Big Brother Naija reality show...

Coca-cola supports NGO to tackle improper waste management

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) in its...

Cryptocurrency Market Trades in Green

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gaining momentum, the global cryptocurrency market...

Boy Set Ablaze in Calabar For Stealing.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angry Mob set a boy of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I went to graveyard to play role in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ says Tobi Bakre

Entertainment 0
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ex Big Brother Naija reality show...

Coca-cola supports NGO to tackle improper waste management

Environment 0
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) in its...

Cryptocurrency Market Trades in Green

Cryptocurrency 0
April 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gaining momentum, the global cryptocurrency market...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com