Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Market Trades in Green

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gaining momentum, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation inched to $1.19 trillion, a 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com shows.

At the press time, Bitcoin was trading at about $28,500, up by about 2% in the last 24 hours. At about $1,869, Ethereum has gained marginally, up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.79 billion, which makes a 6.68% increase. Trading data shows that the total volume in DeFi settled at $3.07 billion, 10.66% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Amidst bullish trading, the volume of all stablecoins printed at $24.92 billion, which is 86.55% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Thus, Bitcoin’s dominance has been on the upside, settling at 46.16%, representing an increase of 0.23% over the day.

Analysts said Bitcoin’s failure to break above the $30,000 level has attracted profit-booking in several altcoins but a few have witnessed shallow pullbacks.

This indicates that traders are holding on to their positions expecting a move higher. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has reached a new milestone in terms of self-custody.

According to data from Santiment, the amount of Ethereum held in self-custody and away from exchanges has reached an all-time high, marking a significant increase in confidence from hodlers.

This essential all-time low ratio of Ethereum on exchanges, which currently stands at 10.31%, indicates a growing trend of investors choosing to hold onto their Ethereum rather than trading it on exchanges.

(www.naija247news.com).

Boy Set Ablaze in Calabar For Stealing.
Coca-cola supports NGO to tackle improper waste management
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

