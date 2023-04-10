Menu
Court vacates the interim court orders against Seplat Energy.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seplat Energy Plc has announced that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, vacated the ex parte Interim Orders against Seplat, its CEO and its Board Chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company. The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2023, to continue the hearing.

The ex parte Interim Orders were in relation to a court petition filed by 5 persons who claim to be minority shareholders of the Company, collectively holding 161 units of shares. The Company maintains that the petition lacks proper basis and is premised on false allegations. Seplat Energy remains confident that the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately. The Company continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior. (www.naija247news.com).

