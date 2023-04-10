Coca-cola supports NGO to tackle improper waste management

April 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) in its effort to tackle challenges associated with improper waste management has provided a grant to support a local NGO, Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Foundation (SWEEP Foundation) on their ‘Green Campus Project’ designed to facilitate the implementation of a comprehensive waste management program across selected university campuses in Nigeria.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the Green Campus Project at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan the Capital City of Oyo state recently, the Director of Public Affairs of TCCF, Mrs. NwamakaOnyemelukwe said the project is scheduled to take off in the University of Ibadan, then to the University of Benin, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, University of Port-Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University with the focus on galvanizing support for more sustainable means of dealing with packaging waste through cost-effective aggregation models.

“The project will provide waste and environmental education, establish university campus community drop-off points and recycling hubs, while simultaneously providing an additional income stream for the campus community youth who participate in the program.

“The Coca-Cola Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in communities around the world where The Coca-Cola Company operates and where our employees live and work.”

Nwamaka said, “The implementation of this waste reduction scheme will facilitate the deployment of key infrastructures and mobile collection receptacles across participating institutions in the country. Overall, this program will help accelerate and improve the collection of discarded plastic bottles (PET) leveraging targeted awareness programs on campus community recycling.”

She maintained that “The project aspires to eliminate waste incineration, a common practice in many institutions in Nigeria. The project will support 250 students with training, logistics, PPE and other incentives in each campus-based recycling and waste collection hub as they volunteer at the various drop-off centers.

In his words, “Amb. Phillips Obuesi, President, SWEEP Foundation, reiterated the impact of the program on the selected universities and surrounding communities saying, “University campuses suffer from indiscriminate waste disposal habits of its staff and students, mostly occasioned by low – level awareness and inadequate infrastructures to support proper waste management across these campuses.

He stressed, “Tertiary institutions as change agents in society play a central role in supporting students to forge more sustainable habits that are necessary to tackle plastic pollution. The Green Campus Project is therefore strategically positioned to lead the charge in these universities”.

Also speaking on the project, the President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg, said, “We recognize that student communities are critical stakeholders in our broad strategy to preserve and protect our ecosystem. We are proud to support this initiative which will not only improve the waste value chain of Campuses in Nigeria but will also help inspire an entire generation of environmental advocates.

“We support transformative ideas and institutions that address complex global challenges and that leave a measurable and lasting impact. Our giving is focused on sustainable access to safe water, climate resilience and disaster risk preparedness and response, circular economy, economic empowerment, and causes impacting our hometown community.

“Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded grants of over $1.5 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world,” he said.

While speaking about SWEEP Foundation project, the president, of the organization, Amb. Phillips Obuesi, said the organization is a non -governmental organization incorporated under the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria with registration number RC: 144352.

He stressed that the foundation is a social enterprise committed to addressing environmental and waste management issues and taking action to improve the environment through waste and environmental education programs.

SWEEP FOUNDATION implements effective recycling programs across selected target communities with the capacity to recover recyclable waste materials, generate revenue, and promote a sustainable environment while its services include, Community Drop-Off Centres, Tricycle Waste Collection, Recyclable Waste Facility, Plastic Pick-Up, and Sanitation. (www.naija247news.com).