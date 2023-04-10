Menu
Boy Set Ablaze in Calabar For Stealing.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 10, 2023.

Angry Mob set a boy of 22 years ablaze for allegedly stealing android phone at Atimbo area of Calabar Municipality Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River.

The boy identified as Eyo, according to eye witness has been known for petty stealing around the area and has been warned severally to desist from such.

Eyo was said to have since been in the act of stealing since his secondary school days, and over time has become more notorious and well known.

The witness, said that the boy committed the offence on Saturday and disappeared into thin air only to reappear on Sunday.

“This is not the first time a mob action was carried out on him, he only met his end today”, the witness said.

Police Command spokesperson in the State, SP Irene Ugbo, has confirmed the incident and condemned the act.

“Killing him in the most gruesome manner through mob action is not only barbaric, it is illegal and unacceptable,” she stated.

While noting that it was unlawful for people to take laws into their hands, she said the rightful thing to do was to have reported the suspect to the nearest police station in the area.  (www.naija247news.com).

