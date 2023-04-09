Menu
Cases & Trials

Supreme court delivers 272 judgments so far – CJN

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, April 9, 2023

The Supreme Court has so far delivered 272 judgments in the 2022/2023 Legal Year.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, made this known in a statement while felicitating with Nigerian Christian and Muslim faithful over this year’s Easter cerebration and the witnessing of the ongoing Ramadan fast respectively.

The CJN noted that the judgments were from the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals.

He counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquility to continue to prevail in the country.

“ it is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, the most benevolent for His grace at this season when both Christians and Muslims all over the globe are fasting and calling on Almighty God for protection and blessings that I express my greetings to all.

“I am using this opportunity to thank my brother Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and our supporting staff for their unalloyed cooperation since the beginning of the current legal year of the 2022/2023 which started in mid-September, 2022.

“I want to specifically appreciate and acknowledge my brother Justices who have delivered 272 judgments in the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals under immense pressure.

“We appreciate, adore and give glory to Almighty God who has continued to keep us all in good health.

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr”

The Supreme Court is on Easter and Eid-el- Fitr vacation and would resume later this month. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

