Serie A: Lazio Stun Juventus To Sustain Champions League Hopes

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio scored as Lazio earned a 2-1 win over Juventus on Saturday.

Lazio have 58 points, five ahead of AS Roma in third with nine matches left in the campaign. Juve, who are fighting for a place in the top six, are seventh with 44 points, four points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final European qualification spot.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri was absent from the match due to flu symptoms and assistant manager Marco Landucci replaced him.

Lazio, buoyed by their enthusiastic fans in the stands, took control of the match in the opening minutes, threatening to score through Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

The hosts broke the deadlock seven minutes before the interval when Milinkovic-Savic converted a cross inside the box with a half-volley from close range.

The goal was given after a VAR check after Juve defender Alex Sandro appeared to be pushed prior to Milinkovic-Savic finding the net.

Yet the euphoria inside the Stadio Olimpico lasted only four minutes before Adrien Rabiot bundled in the equaliser from a corner, after Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel had saved Gleison Bremer’s header.

Although the match was evenly contested, Lazio’s second goal in the 53rd minute was an impressive demonstration of the team’s attacking ability.

Felipe Anderson pulled the ball back from the right towards Luis Alberto, who back-heeled it into the area where an unmarked Zaccagni placed it into the bottom-left corner. (AFP)

 

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Related

