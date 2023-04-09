Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Trades In the Mix-Bag Across Markets Despite Cash Availabilty….

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the just concluded week at the parallel market, the local currency edged out the dollar as it gained N1 or by a paltry 0.13% week on week to close at N747/USD from N748/USD in the previous week as deposit money banks continue to make the naira available.

On the other hand, at the investors’ and exporters’ FX window, the Naira lost N1.87 or 0.41% week on week to close at N463.25/USD from N461.38/USD in the face of the unabating FX pressure from FX users.

A look at activities at the Interbank Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts market, the spot exchange rate remained unchanged closed at N462/USD.

Also, in our analysis of the Naira/USD exchange rate in the weekly Naira FX Forward Contracts Markets, it was in the mixed bag across all forward contracts with appreciations reported for Naira at the 1-Month and the 6-Month Contracts by +0.1% and +0.11% respectively to close at offer prices of N467/USD and N511.41/USD week on week.

On the other hand, the dollar gained at the 2-Month, 3-Month and 12-Month contracts against the Naira by +0.07%, +0.09% and +0.11% week on week to close at contract offer prices of N474.69/USD, N483.53/USD and N565.88/USD respectively.

In the oil market this week Oil price movement saw a significant rebound of the commodity price to trade at $84.76 per barrel despite the production cut from major oil producers in the midst of confidence returning to the global banks and recessions fears.

However, on the home front, we saw the Bonny Light crude price react positively to factors playing in the oil market as it surged by 7.6% or (USD5.61) week on week, to close at USD86.80 per barrel (04/05) from USD79.57 per barrel in the previous we

Next week, we expect the naira to trade in a relatively calm band across various market segment barring any market distortion in the face of the Naira scarcity and as the apex bank continues its weekly FX market intervention to defend the value of the naira.

Nigeria Not Investors’ Beautiful Bride as FDI Plunges to 6-year Low of $5.33 Billion
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com