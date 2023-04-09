Menu
I spent almost N1bn on my last album – Davido

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9,2023.

Nigerian afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has disclosed that he spent a staggering $2 million (almost one billion naira) on his third studio album ‘A Better Time’..

The talented singer made this known during his media tour for his new album ‘Timeless’ in the United States.

During an appearance on the Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, the ‘OBO’ crooner explained that the exorbitant figure covered a range of expenses such as features, videos, and promotions.

Davido’s third studio album ‘A Better Time’ was released in 2020 and boasted guest features from top-notch American artists such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Summer Walker.

The album has received widespread critical acclaim and has further solidified the singer’s position as one of the biggest music exports from Africa.(www.naija247news.com)

