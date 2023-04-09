Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire razes goods worth N38.8m in Ilorin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Goods worth N38.8 millions have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at about 12:31am at a paint shop located around Balogun Afin, at Ita-Kure Area of Ilorin metropolis.

According to the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, the shop suddenly caught fire and destroyed two residential buildings built beside it, comprising a storey building, and a bungalow.

He further disclosed that apart from the two residential buildings destroyed by the ravaging fire, five other shops in the vicinity were also affected.

Fire fighters were able to put the fire under control and prevent it from escalating to the adjacent buildings.

The leading fire officer of the crew attributed the extent of the damages caused by the inferno to the chemical nature of the burning materials, and the late call by the sympathisers. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
UFC: Adesanya Beats Pereira To Reclaim Middleweight Title
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UFC: Adesanya Beats Pereira To Reclaim Middleweight Title

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the...

Serie A: Lazio Stun Juventus To Sustain Champions League Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio scored...

Bayern Munich Pip Freiburg To Boost Title Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  A superb second-half strike from Matthijs de Ligt gave...

Ligue 1: Messi On Target As PSG Beat Nice

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UFC: Adesanya Beats Pereira To Reclaim Middleweight Title

Sports 0
  Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the...

Serie A: Lazio Stun Juventus To Sustain Champions League Hopes

Sports 0
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio scored...

Bayern Munich Pip Freiburg To Boost Title Hopes

Sports 0
  A superb second-half strike from Matthijs de Ligt gave...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com