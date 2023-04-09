Fire razes goods worth N38.8m in Ilorin

April 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Goods worth N38.8 millions have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at about 12:31am at a paint shop located around Balogun Afin, at Ita-Kure Area of Ilorin metropolis.

According to the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, the shop suddenly caught fire and destroyed two residential buildings built beside it, comprising a storey building, and a bungalow.

He further disclosed that apart from the two residential buildings destroyed by the ravaging fire, five other shops in the vicinity were also affected.

Fire fighters were able to put the fire under control and prevent it from escalating to the adjacent buildings.

The leading fire officer of the crew attributed the extent of the damages caused by the inferno to the chemical nature of the burning materials, and the late call by the sympathisers.