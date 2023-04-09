Menu
Fire breaks out during wedding reception in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A wedding reception came to an abrupt end today, April 8, when fire broke out at the venue.

The wedding reception was underway at Yard 158, an event center in Oregun, Lagos, when things went out of hand.

It was time for the toast and the event organisers lit firecrackers but the fire spread to the decorations draped across the hall.

Guests tried to put off the fire but it spread quickly.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

