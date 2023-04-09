Menu
Drake Wins $2.7million From Bet On Israel Adesanya Vs Alex Pereira Fight.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 9, 2023

Canadian rapper, Drake, won $2.7million after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title, the Mirror reports.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.

Drake lost $1.6million after backing Adesanya to win in that fight but he made amends for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira. ‘Drizzy Drake’ placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8million.

‘Stylebender’ was asked about Drake’s bet after his fight, to which he said: “Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.”(www.naija247news.com)

