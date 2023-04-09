Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political News & Analysis

Datti Baba-Amhed Reject call for public debate with Soyinka

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 9,2023.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declined the call to a public debate with Nigeria’s renowned Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.

Baba-Ahmed was under fire over his comments on Channels Television last month that it would be undemocratic to swear in Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president come 29 May 2023.

In reaction to Baba-Ahmed’s comment, Soyinka described it as fascist.

On Friday, Soyinka, in a statement titled “Fascism on course”, challenged the LP’s VP candidate to a debate.

But, Baba-Ahmed, in a statement on Saturday by the Obi-Datti Media Office, said he could not take up Soyinka’s offer of a public debate due to political and cultural reasons.

“Therefore, we state that the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, cannot take up Prof. Soyinka’s offer of a public debate, not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons. Culturally it’s just not decent, their age and accomplishment gaps taken into account, for Datti to sit opposite the 88-year-old global icon and point out his folly to his face, even if the older man called for it. And politically, there is no basis for such a challenge because Prof. is not on the opposite ballots”, the statement partly reads.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

Previous article
‘Ended rift with Wizkid after my son’s death – Davido.
Next article
Apc Awaits Tinubu’s Return Before Zoning National Assembly
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire razes goods worth N38.8m in Ilorin

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth N38.8 millions have been...

UFC: Adesanya Beats Pereira To Reclaim Middleweight Title

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the...

Serie A: Lazio Stun Juventus To Sustain Champions League Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio scored...

Bayern Munich Pip Freiburg To Boost Title Hopes

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  A superb second-half strike from Matthijs de Ligt gave...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire razes goods worth N38.8m in Ilorin

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth N38.8 millions have been...

UFC: Adesanya Beats Pereira To Reclaim Middleweight Title

Sports 0
  Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim the...

Serie A: Lazio Stun Juventus To Sustain Champions League Hopes

Sports 0
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio scored...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com