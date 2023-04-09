Chukwueze Leads Villarreal Past Real Madrid

Read audio

Super Eagles star, Samu Chukwueze scored twice for Villarreal to help them to a 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been imperious as they thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Yet they could not build on that momentum as they fell to a defeat that left them on 59 points in second place and opened the door for Barcelona to go 15 points clear at the summit if they beat Girona on Monday.

Real took the lead after 15 minutes when Marco Asensio’s cross bounced off Villarreal’s Pau Torres and into the net for an own goal.

Villarreal found the equaliser in the 39th minute through Chukwueze, who cut inside from the centre of the box and beat Nacho before firing low out of Thibaut Courtois’ reach.

Vinicius Jr restored Real’s lead two minutes into the second half with a simple finish in front of the Villarreal goal for his ninth league strike of the season.

Quique Setien’s side levelled again in the 71st minute when Madrid’s defence failed to clear, allowing Jose Luis Morales to fire home from close range, with VAR overturning the initial offside decision.

Chukwueze scored his second 10 minutes from fulltime with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box into the top left corner to win the match for Villarreal and silence the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. (AFP)