Bayern Munich Pip Freiburg To Boost Title Hopes

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

A superb second-half strike from Matthijs de Ligt gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Freiburg, keeping them two points clear atop the table as title rivals Borussia Dortmund also won on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over third-placed Union Berlin maintains the pressure on the perennial German champions’ bid for an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

Bayern, who were eliminated by Freiburg 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday, had a chance for revenge but lacked fluency despite new coach Thomas Tuchel naming an attack-heavy lineup.

Sadio Mane, starting for the first time under Tuchel, had Bayern’s best chance of the first half, beating goalkeeper Mark Flekken but chipping inches wide.

Freiburg had a chance of their own just before halftime, Ritsu Doan’s shot rebounding off the underside of the bar.

Bayern broke the deadlock early in the second half, De Ligt’s long-range shot taking a slight deflection and flying past a helpless Flekken.

Freiburg nearly equalised late but Bayern ‘keeper Yann Sommer got his foot to a Roland Sallai strike to preserve the visitors’ advantage.

“We had many chances and we should have used them better, but thankfully we did not concede a goal,” said De Ligt.

Bayern now have two wins and a loss under Tuchel, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Manchester City in the Champions League.

A late goal from substitute Youssoufa Moukoko took Dortmund to a nervy victory over Union.

Dortmund took the lead midway through the first half, Malen poking in a Raphael Guerreiro cross from close range, his third goal in as many matches.

Union fought back in typical fashion, Kevin Behrens levelling the scores with the away side’s first shot on target.

 

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

