State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Bandits Demand 30m ransom for Zamfara Children.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2023.

Gunmen, who kidnapped children and women in Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have demanded N30 million ransom.

Naija247news reports that bandits had on Thursday abducted about 100 persons from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina states.

A source disclosed that in Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, about 80 children were kidnapped.

More than 20 other persons from neighbouring villages were abducted.

He further explained that the abductors had called some of the victims’ families and demanded that N60m must be paid before the children could be released.

He added, “Negotiations have started in earnest and the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30 million. They asked the families of the victims to go and raise the money.”

CSP Muhammad Shehu, spokesman of the police command, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf had reassured the public, especially families of the victims, that the command in collaboration with the military and the vigilantes were making efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and reunite them with their families.(www.naija247news.com).

