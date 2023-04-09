Menu
Angry Mob attack FRSC patrol team, burn vehicle

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 9, 2023.

Angry mob on Friday afternoon, attacked a patrol team of the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the Bara-Gombe road.

Though details of the attack were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, a first information report by the RS 12.15 Bara unit of the sector command, disclosed that the attack occurred at about 3:05 pm.

According to the FIR, the patrol team had an encounter with a Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration number BAU 976 HB.

“As a result of the encounter, the patrol vehicle was set ablaze and was burnt completely,” it stated.

It added that the offender had been arrested and was under police custody. (www.naija247news.com)

