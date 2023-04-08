Menu
Nunes On Target As Wolves Stun Chelsea

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Frank Lampard got off to a losing start on his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday with the Blues beaten 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and still looking toothless in the Premier League.

According to Reuters, Matheus Nunes scored a 31st minute screamer at Molineux, the Portugal midfielder hitting the ball on the volley from the edge of the box on the right and past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

Chelsea great Lampard’s appointment was announced on Thursday after Graham Potter paid the price for a string of poor results which left the team 11th and with a Champions league quarterfinal away leg at Real Madrid looming next Wednesday.

The club’s record goalscorer, himself dismissed as manager in January 2021, was given a clear picture of the task he faces over the eight remaining games, with Chelsea on 29 goals from 30 matches.

Chelsea had only one shot on target in the first half and, while looking much livelier after the break, were unable to make their passing and possession count.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves moved up to 12th and four points clear of the drop zone.

 

Premier League: Manchester United Beat Everton To Boost Champions League Hopes
Kane Leads Tottenham Past Brighton
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

