NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciate against US Dollar by 0.26% at the black market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 8, 2023.

Naira appreciated against US Dollar across foreign exchange market on Friday as trading closed for Easter holidays.

At the unofficial market also known as black market, naira gained 0.26 percent as one dollar was sold for N740 on Friday compared to N742 on Thursday at the black market.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the local currency also appreciated at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, gaining 0.11 percent as the dollar was quoted at N463.25 on Thursday as against the last close of N463.75 on Wednesday.            (www.naija247news.com).

